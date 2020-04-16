Burglars strike at MSIL liquor outlet

Miscreants burgled Rs 4.73 lakh worth liquor from a Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) outlet in Bedathur village, Midigeshi hobli, Madhugiri taluk in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said that the burglars decamped with 115 bottles of IML and seven cases of beer. They threatened the security guards Narasimha Reddy and Gangadhar with knives, tied them up, and carried out the burglary.

They came on four two-wheelers. They gained entry by prying open the shutter with a crowbar, police added. Midigeshi police have taken up the case.