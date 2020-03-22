Bus services across state cancelled ; no interstate services till March 31

The KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC will shut down all operations on Monday while the BMTC will run 50% of its services, except for the air-conditioned buses in the State capital where metro services will be shut down. “Please note that tomorrow (Monday) there will not be any bus operations in all the districts of the KSRTC jurisdiction. All city, intercity and intra-city bus operations will be stopped,” a KSRTC said in a message.

Officials in the NWKRTC said that they are shutting down all services, including the bus rapid transport system connecting Hubballi-Dharwad, for a day. “Inter-state services will be cancelled till March 31,” they said.

The NEKRTC officials said the day’s services will be closed and any future operations, including inter-state operations, will be reviewed as per the orders from the government.