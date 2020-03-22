Bus services across state cancelled

Bus services across state cancelled ; no interstate services till March 31

Chiranjeev Kulkarni
Chiranjeev Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 22 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 23:02 ist

The KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC will shut down all operations on Monday while the BMTC will run 50% of its services, except for the air-conditioned buses in the State capital where metro services will be shut down. “Please note that tomorrow (Monday) there will not be any bus operations in all the districts of the KSRTC jurisdiction. All city, intercity and intra-city bus operations will be stopped,” a KSRTC said in a message.

Officials in the NWKRTC said that they are shutting down all services, including the bus rapid transport system connecting Hubballi-Dharwad, for a day. “Inter-state services will be cancelled till March 31,” they said.

The NEKRTC officials said the day’s services will be closed and any future operations, including inter-state operations, will be reviewed as per the orders from the government.

KSRTC
nwkrtc
nekrtc
Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

