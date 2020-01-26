CAA will teach illegal immigrants a lesson: Jagadish Shettar

Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been introduced to weed out illegal immigrants from India. These illegal immigrants are involved in unlawful activities.

Speaking after inaugurating the Martyrs Day programme to mark the death anniversary of Kranthiveer Sangoli Rayanna in Hubballi on Sunday, he said people from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who come to India on a 10-15 days visa do not return to their country. They involve in illegal activities and thus create unrest in society.

The Union government has introduced this bill to teach such illegal immigrants a lesson.

In other countries, if you violate the visa permits, you will be punished severely. Similar strict rules should be brought in India too, only then will India become safe, he said.

Shettar said only those who are living in India illegally have to worry from the CAA and not those who have already received the citizenship of India.

He urged people, especially members belonging to the minority community, not to stage a protest under anyone’s pressure or provocation. “Stop protesting and first understand the nuances of the Act,” he said.