Cabinet decides to appoint additional registrar for Lokayukta

Lokayukta to get additional registrar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 15 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 05:31 ist

The Cabinet on Wednesday is said to have decided to appoint an additional registrar for the Karnataka Lokayukta to deal with the increase in cases following the abolition of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

According to sources, the Cabinet also agreed to hike the salary of Lokayukta court judges on par with the High Court judges. Amendments to the Karnataka Lokayukta Act were also cleared during the Cabinet meeting, it is said.

The Cabinet also discussed elections to the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council. Polls are likely to be held next week. The government is expected to write to the Governor at the earliest about the issue.

Prior to the meeting, the Cabinet condoled the demise of minister Umesh Katti by maintaining a minute's silence ahead of the meeting, said sources.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Lokayukta

