Cabinet expansion before Davos visit, says Yediyurappa

As pressure piled on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over the much-awaited Cabinet expansion, he said that new ministers will likely to be inducted before his visit for the World Economic Forum at Davos later this month.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that the expansion was likely in the next eight to 10 days. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on January 16 or 18. Prior to his visit, I will travel to Delhi and finalise the list of new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet,” he said.

Newly elected MLAs from BJP were also hopeful that the Cabinet expansion will happen soon after Sankranthi festival. Though the expansion was anticipated in the month of December itself, soon after bypoll results were announced, delay in securing an appointment with the party central leaders has pushed the event to the second half of January.

Hirekerur MLA B C Patil, also expressed confidence that the Cabinet expansion will be completed after Sankranthi festival. Another MLA K Gopalaiah echoed the same sentiment, saying that CM has promised to expand the Cabinet soon after the festival.

It can be recalled that Yediyurappa is facing significant pressure from BJP faithful, and newly inducted MLAs over Cabinet berths. While Yediyurappa has assured Cabinet berths to all 17 MLAs, who defected from the Congress and the JD(S), resulting in the formation of BJP government, discontent has grown within party ranks with several of the BJP old guard adamant that they be included in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, few MLAs like Health Minister B Sriramulu has been vocal about his demand that he be appointed DyCM, even as a section of MLAs have sought the CM to abolish the post.