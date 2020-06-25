'Cancer healer' Murthy dies at 81

Traditional medical practitioner Narayana Murthy popularly known as a cancer healer died of cardiac arrest in his home at Narasipura in Shivamogga's Sagar taluk on Wednesday night. He was 81 years old.

He is survived by his wife, a son and four daughters. People from various parts of the country used to visit him to get medicine for all diseases especially cancer.

He was a ray of hope for many cancer patients. It is said that many cancer patients had recovered after taking medicines from him.

Even foreigners visited his house to know more about the medicine.

Murthy used to give different types of powders made up of medicinal plants to cancer patients without even examining them.

MP BY Raghavendra, former minister Kagodu Thimmappa, MLA H Halappa and leaders of the district have condoled the death of Narayana Murthy.