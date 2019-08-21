Career guidance for SSLC students at govt schools

The class 10th students at state government high schools will get a guidance to choose right career after their SSLC examinations from this academic year. The career guidance programme will commence on Friday.

The department of primary and secondary education in association with ERA Foundation is starting a career guidance for SSLC students at government high schools from 2019-20 academic year. "Multilanguage Career Selection Test" (Marg) will be launched on pilot basis at 1,000 schools in Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru districts with the target to cover 50,000 students.

Under Marg, the academic, personality, aptitude and interests of students will be analyzed by conducting a online test for 2.5 hours at respective schools. Kiran Nagaraj Assistant Manager operations ERA Foundation said, "The test will be conducted using Tablets available with us. As it is a online test our team will brief students about the procedure and demonstrate how to attend it before students attempting it."

Soon after the completion of the test, a report card will be generated and the same will be handed over to the principal of the school for further action. "If required we will provide one-on-one counselling to students" said Kiran Nagaraj.

S R Umashankar, Principal Secretary to Primary and Secondary Education department said, "We have signed an Memorandum of Understanding with ERA foundation to implement Marg under their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Career guidance is important for students to choose right path after class 10th and it will be conducted in both English and Kannada languages."