'Caste vendetta': IPS officer P Ravindranath resigns

Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath, on Tuesday, resigned from his post, in protest against the chief secretary's "apathy" towards the setting up of a protection cell to prevent atrocities against scheduled castes and tribes and his "premature" transfer.
Ravindranath, a 1989-batch IPS officer hailing from Andhra Pradesh, shot off the resignation letter to chief secretary P Ravi Kumar.
This is the fourth time that Ravindranath has resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS). He had previously put in his papers in 2008, 2014 and 2020.
His latest resignation came six days after the government transferred him, posting him as the Director-General of Police (Training), Bengaluru. Prior to that, he was DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.
Speaking to DH, Ravindranath criticised the "premature" transfer with just about one-and-a-half years to go for his retirement.
He took exception to what he described as the chief secretary's "indifference" to set up the protection cell under Rule 8 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Ravindranath also alleged that he was being "harassed" because he had taken legal action against people involved in the certificate scam.
The officer vowed to stand his ground if the government fails to set up the protection cell by giving it proper teeth or cancel his premature transfer, which he said was influenced by "caste considerations".
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?
For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer
Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022
Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor
Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal
A look at sedition cases in India through the years
What your eyes reveal about your health
F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success