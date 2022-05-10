'Caste vendetta': IPS officer P Ravindranath resigns

Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath, on Tuesday, resigned from his post, in protest against the chief secretary's "apathy" towards the setting up of a protection cell to prevent atrocities against scheduled castes and tribes and his "premature" transfer.

Ravindranath, a 1989-batch IPS officer hailing from Andhra Pradesh, shot off the resignation letter to chief secretary P Ravi Kumar.

This is the fourth time that Ravindranath has resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS). He had previously put in his papers in 2008, 2014 and 2020.

His latest resignation came six days after the government transferred him, posting him as the Director-General of Police (Training), Bengaluru. Prior to that, he was DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.

Speaking to DH, Ravindranath criticised the "premature" transfer with just about one-and-a-half years to go for his retirement.

He took exception to what he described as the chief secretary's "indifference" to set up the protection cell under Rule 8 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Ravindranath also alleged that he was being "harassed" because he had taken legal action against people involved in the certificate scam.

The officer vowed to stand his ground if the government fails to set up the protection cell by giving it proper teeth or cancel his premature transfer, which he said was influenced by "caste considerations".