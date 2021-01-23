Centre accords in principal approval to plastic park at Mangaluru

The Union government has given in-principle approval for setting up a plastic park at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru.

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in a January 22 letter to the State government said that the Scheme Steering Committee in its 21st meeting held on January 20 under the chairmanship of Secretary, Chemicals and Fertilisers, decided to grant the in-principle approval. The approval given is valid for six months. The state government will have to submit a detailed project report to the Union government within that period for obtaining the final approval.

The letter, to Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, said that plastic parks are very important for realising the goals of Make in India programme.

"The park will have an ecosystem with state of the art infrastructure building and enabling common facility to consolidate and synergize the capacities of the domestic downstream plastic processing industry,” minister Sadananda Gowda tweeted.

