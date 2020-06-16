Centre asks Karnataka to expedite projects under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Centre has requested Karnataka to expedite the implementation of centrally sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide potable water to every rural household.

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that since Karnataka was planning 100% household coverage by 2022-23, the state should take immediate steps to expedite the scheme to provide tap connection to each rural household.

Jal Jeevan Mission, a Centrally funded scheme, aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024.

Out of 89.61 lakh rural households in Karnataka, tap connection has been provided to 24.41 lakh households. In 2019-20, only 22,133 tap connections were provided. The state is planned to enable 23.57 lakh households with tap water connections in 2020-21.

The Centre has approved Rs 1,189.40 crore for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka in 2020-21, which is a considerable increase from Rs. 546.06 crore in 2019-20, the minister said in his letter.

The Union Minister also highlighted that if the state expedited the works in terms of physical outputs such as number of tap connections provided and commensurate financial progress, the state can avail of additional funds based on the performance.