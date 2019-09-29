‘Centre eyeing Rs 50L cr investment in Rlys by 2030’

The investment in the railway sector would address the unemployment problem. The youths should make use of the opportunities available in the railways, he said. Angadi said, pending works in the railway sector in the state would be completed on priority. “Three states - Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka - will be connected if the doubling work is completed between Pune-Miraj-Belagavi and Bengaluru.”

He urged Chief Minister Yediyurappa to provide the required lands for doubling of the track. In 2008, then chief minister B S Yediyurappa had introduced the Golden Chariot train service. But, it is not functioning on the expected lines. Measures would be taken to utilise the services fully, he said.

Yediyurappa and Angadi dedicated new facilities such as two additional escalators, exclusive lounge for dignitaries and revamped waiting rooms, for hassle-free passenger movement in front of the ticketing counters and a subway.