Centre failed to come to the aid of Karnataka during floods: Siddaramaiah

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 11:11 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Centre has failed to come to the aid of the state during the floods. He said this was witnessed during the 2019 floods and the flood situation now.

Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the state during the 2019 floods when the situation was very severe and during the current floods.

The state government too has not released funds to aid the flood-affected people. It should cut down other unwanted expenses and mobilise funds to manage the flood situation and provide relief to the affected. Managing the flood situation should be the first priority of government, he said.

Congress party leaders are visiting the flood-affected areas and would submit a report to the government to provide funds for flood-affected areas. "We shall also demand convening of a legislative session to discuss the flood situation," said the former chief minister.

Siddaramaiah later left for Khanapur and Hukkeri taluks to inspect the flood situation.

