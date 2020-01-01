CET 2020 scheduled for April 22-24

The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 will be conducted on April 22, 23 and 24.

An official communication released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) stated that biology and mathematics test will be conducted on April 22, while the physics and chemistry papers will be conducted on April 23.

The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates will be conducted on April 24, the release said.

The CET is a gateway to admissions for engineering, farm science, BPharma, DPharma courses among others. The candidates aspiring for medical, dental and AYUSH courses have to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the press release said.