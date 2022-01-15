Choornotsava held with religious fervour and pomp

Choornotsava held with religious fervour and pomp

  Jan 15 2022
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 00:34 ist
A large number of devotees took part in the Bramharathotsava held as a part of Choornotsava at Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi on Saturday.

The 'Bramharathotsava' of Lord Sri Krishna, popularly known as 'Choornotsava', was conducted with religious fervour and pomp at Sri Krishna Temple, as part of 'Saptotsav' (the annual seven-day festival), on Saturday.

The car festival, during the day, was organised under the supervision of Paryaya Admaru Mutt seer Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swami.

A huge crowd of devotees pulled the specially made clay idol of Lord Krishna mounted on the 'Bramharatha', the massive chariot.

The Swamis from the Bramharatha threw sweets, coconuts, fruits and coins at the crowd after performing 'Mahamangalarathi' to the presiding deity Lord Sri Krishna's 'Utsavamurthy'.

Choornotsava is organised annually to commemorate the installation of the Shaligramashila idol of Lord Sri Krishna (in the form of a child with a churning stick on one hand and rope on the other) 800 years ago, by Dwaita philosopher Sri Madhwacharya.

The Shaligramashila idols of Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Balaram, covered in 'Gopichandan mud', are said to have been presented to Sri Madhwacharya by a sailor whose ship was rescued by the saint.

The saint installed the idol of Lord Balaram at Vadabhandeshwara, near Malpe Beach, about five kilometres from here, while the idol of Lord Krishna was installed in Udupi on Makara Sankranti day.

Following the Rathotsava, the clay idol was immersed in Madhwa Sarovar, and the assembled seers and devotees took a holy dip.

Lord Krishna was decorated with diamond armour on the occasion.

