CM B S Yediyurappa assures MLAs of measures to tackle COVID-19

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he hoped the lockdown will be lifted in a staggered manner after April 14.

In a meeting with all MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Bengaluru on Saturday, Yediyurappa said that the lockdown enforcement will be strengthened to curb unnecessary movement of the public.

Responding to various issues raised by the legislators, Yediyurappa said even non-ration card holders will get foodgrains. That apart, the government will continue distributing free milk in slums until April 14, the CM said.

Yediyurappa issued a strict warning to hospitals that are shut or not treating patients. The government would ensure that the hospitals function, Yediyurappa said.

As for medical infrastructure, the government had ordered for 9.8 lakh PPE kits, of which 1.43 lakh had been delivered and 18.33 lakh N95 masks of which 4.13 lakh were delivered, he said.

Listing out measures taken by the government, the CM said supply of vegetables was being ensured through 480 Hopcoms and mobile Hopcoms vans.

Opposition MLAs, while appreciating the government, were critical for stopping free food distributed through Indira Canteens.

“The government has changed its policy midway by stopping supply of food through Indira Canteens and the BBMP,” Congress’ Krishna Byre Gowda

said.

In his Bytarayanapura constituency alone, there were some 12,000 labourers “who aren’t in any formal network because they neither have ration card nor are registered with the labour welfare board,” he pointed out.

Gowda said he was not convinced with the government’s argument that there was misuse of Indira Canteen food. “There may be 20-30% misuse, but deprive 70% genuine beneficiaries?” he sought to know.

A similar sentiment was echoed by JD(S) MLC T A Saravana. “There is a huge demand for food,” he said, urging the government to restart Indira Canteen food distribution. Even though the government promised free gas, the BPL card holders are still paying for it, while the free milk is not reaching all the places as envisaged by the government,” he added.