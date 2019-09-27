CM orders probe into corner site slicing scam

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ordered a probe into the corner site slicing scam of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Apart from the scam, widening of Bannerghatta Road and Sarjapur road, and illegal allotment of alternative sites are also under scanner.

The probe on the corner site slicing scam in BDA layouts has been ordered following several complaints by residents that the civic amenities sites were sold after “corner cutting,” resulting in losses to the government. Corner sites are offered to the highest bidder by the BDA through auction and corner cutting reduces the size of the site and thereby its base price during auctions.

Yediyurappa has also instituted a probe into alleged illegal allotment of alternative sites in BDA limits. The BJP in the past had alleged that alternative sites meant for those who give up land for BDA layouts or other projects were indiscriminately allotted to influential individuals. The chief minister has sought a detailed report with all relevant documents.

Similarly, the government will probe the allotment of 245 “alternative sites” to one A H Hanumanthegowda and his family, in violation of H Shashidhar report and BDA (Allotment of Sites) Rules, 1984.

The chief minister has also sought a report on alleged irregularities in widening Bannerghatta and Sarjapur roads. According to a note by the chief minister to the additional chief secretary of Urban Development Department, BBMP officials are accused of dereliction of duty and violating the detailed project report while laying a 7.40-km stretch between JD Mara Junction and Koli Farm Junction on Bannerghatta Road and a 4.74-km stretch between Ibblur junction and Chikka Kannahalli. A report has been sought in two months.

It can be recalled that several projects in BBMP and BDA limits are under scanner after BJP government came to power. They include the first two phases of white-topping project, Indira canteens, procurement of vehicles by solid waste management department and others.