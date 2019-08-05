CM to seek Central assistance for flood relief

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that he would seek central assistance for addressing the damage caused by floods in four districts on the banks of River Krishna.

Addressing a press meet before beginning an aerial survey of flood-affected areas here on Monday, the chief minister said that agricultural lands had been inundated and steps would be taken to provide immediate relief in case of crop loss.

He said he would camp in New Delhi for two days and submit a memorandum to the prime minister seeking flood relief.

Yediyurappa said that steps were taken to relocate flood-prone 51 villages in Raichur district, way back in 2009.

“It was ordered to construct 1,138 houses for the purpose of rehabilitation. However, more than half of this number of houses is yet to be constructed,” he said.

Skips Athani taluk

However, Yediyurappa had to drop the aerial survey of Athani taluk in Belgavi district due to bad weather conditions, much to the disappointment of flood-affected people.

More than 150 villages have been affected by flood in Athani, Raibag, Chikkodi and Kagwad taluks. As many as 950 people had been shifted to safety. “We expected that chief minister will hear our concerns and ensure permanent rehabilitation measures. We are only hoping against hope and continue to stay in the flooded homes until concrete solutions are provided,” said Somavva, a flood victim.

District Incharge Secretary Rakesh Singh along with district authorities visited flood-affected villages and took stock of the situation. Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli said the 21 various teams including those of NDRF, Army, Police and fire personnel had been involved in rescue operations.