CM to tour flood-hit districts for 3 days from Oct 4

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will tour flood-hit districts October 4, 5 and 6 to take stock of the relief works.

Speaking before taking part in the Dasara “Dharma Sammelan” of Rambhapuri seer in Davangere on Sunday, the chief minister said that during his three-day tour he would check whether the relief funds had been utilised property.

“I am expecting more funds from the Centre towards flood relief. Ministers and officials have been working overtime to extend all possible help to the victims. Some parts of the district are facing flood while some are reeling under drought.

“Development projects had to be implemented considering this adverse condition,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that the deputy commissioner of Belagavi had written to him stating that it would not be possible to hold winter session in Belagavi due to floods. Therefore, Assembly session will not be held in Belagavi, he clarified.