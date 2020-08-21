CM Yediyurappa offers bagina at Kabini, KRS for the fifth time

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, for the fifth time, offered bagina at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district and Kabini dam in Mysuru district, at an auspicious time, on Friday.

The CM, accompanied by MP A Sumalatha, Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh offered bagina at12.05 pm at KRS dam, after performing puja to the idol of Goddess Cauvery.

From there, he left by helicopter and reached H D Kote taluk and offered bagina at Kabini dam at 1.15 pm. He also performed puja for the Kapila river.

The Chief Minister had to face the heat of protests by farmers' organisations in H D Kote taluk and Srirangapatna taluk, who demanded the government to withdraw the amendment to the Land Reforms Act, urging him to fulfill their various demands.

The farmer organisations had planned to show black flags as a mark of protest against the amendment to the Act, which has affected the farmers. They had gathered at the K G Halli Circle, in H D Kote taluk, and were not allowed near the dam. Police had beefed up security arrangements.

Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar, MLA Anil Chikkamadu, DC Abhiram G Sankar accompanied him