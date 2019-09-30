Coalition govt brought down to save Cong says Sudhakar

Disqualified MLA Dr K Sudhakar said BJP would not have come to power without the sacrifice of the disqualified MLAs.

At a meeting organised to collect people’s opinion at Manchenahalli near here on Monday, he thanked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for inviting the disqualified MLAs to contest the byelection from BJP.

He said, “We brought down the coalition government to save Congress party. The government, which lacks trust, does not last long. We did not resign to make way for the BJP government. Our aim was to remove the coalition government.”

Sudhakar said the decision of the then Assembly Speaker Ramesh was political motivated.

“We would have not have been disqualified if he had gone by Constitution. The Supreme Court will rule in favour of us. Byelections will not be held if the court sets aside the disqualified. We will get back our legislator positionsm,” he claimed.