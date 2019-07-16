Coast, Malnad may get heavy rain as monsoon gains steam

Owing to an improvement in monsoon conditions, heavy rainfall is forecast for Malnad and coastal region for the next five days.

With the intensity of rainfall in coastal and parts of Malnad is forecast to be heavy or very heavy, the Meteorological Department has issued a red warning - indicating isolated cases of rainfall in excess of 200 mm per day - to three coastal districts.

The alert issued for a period of three days starting Thursday. During the same period, districts in interior Karnataka are expected to receive fairly widespread light to moderate showers.

Inflow to major reservoirs in southern parts of the state, especially the Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam, remained a concern as rainfall continued to be deficient in its catchment areas such as Kodagu and Wayanad district in Kerala.

Speaking to DH, SSM Gavaskar, Junior Scientific Officer, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) said that heavy rainfall was due to a cyclonic circulation in East Central Arabian Sea - off the Karnataka coast - coupled with the offshore trough running along the West coast from Kerala to Goa.

“Rainfall during the next five days will definitely improve inflow to reservoirs. However, if heavy and very heavy rainfall continues, people residing in coastal and Malnad districts will have to be alert,” he said. Deputy Commissioners of these districts are notified of the conditions.

Bengaluru Urban district, during the period, will receive light to moderate showers.

Inflow issues

According to IMD, rainfall has been deficient for five consecutive weeks since the monsoon onset in prime catchment areas for Kabini and Cauvery rivers.

Both Wayanad district in Kerala and Kodagu district have received only half the average rainfall for the period, affecting inflow to Cauvery river and the KRS reservoir.

For instance, Wayanad district has received 523.3 mm rainfall between June 1 to July 16, against a long period average of 1,245 mm resulting in a deficiency of 58%. Similarly, Kodagu has received 617.4 mm rainfall against an average of 1,026.9 mm.

As a result, inflow to reservoirs in Cauvery basin is hit and Kabini - among the smallest reservoirs in the state - has received only 7 tmcft water, against a full capacity of 13.95 tmcft. Inflow to Kabini stood at 1,626 cusecs on Tuesday, while it was 3,608 cusecs for KRS.

