Complete distributing rations by April 25: Minister

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah inspected ration shops in two places --Tumakuru city and Hebbur --in the district on Friday.

He asked officials to complete the process of distributing rations by April 25. The minister said that he will visit two districts each day and inspect the public rationing system there.

He told officials not to insist on OTP (One Time Password) to disburse rations or take money for the rations that the government has sanctioned.

"If the ration card holder lives farther than 3 km from the shop, I have asked the shop owner to deliver the rations to their doorstep," he added.

Officials told the minister that 53% of the rations had already been distributed. Goplaiah visited the Siddaganga Mutt during his visit to the city.