Conduct probe into Kateel's leaked audio clip: Ramanath Rai

Former minister B Ramanath Rai said that there is a need to conduct a probe into the alleged audio clip which reportedly had BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel hinting at leadership change.

Though Kateel had claimed that his voice was mimicked, everyone knows whose voice it was, Rai to media persons at Congress Bhavan on Saturday. "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa himself has said that the voice in the audio clip was that of Kateel. But BJP MLAs from the district had failed to identify the voice and had appealed to Mangaluru Commissioner of Police to conduct a probe into the audio clip. Even after one week, the Commissioner of Police, who is well-versed in handling the issue of misuse of social media, had failed to solve the case,” the former minister observed.

"It is a tragedy that BJP MLAs from the district did not identify the voice of their own three-time MP with whom they had a close affinity. In such a scenario, will they be a voice for the voiceless in their constituency?" he asked.

The audio clip also exposed the level of corruption in the BJP-led government, Rai claimed. Rai also demanded a probe into the corruption charges against Minister for Women and Child Development and Pegasus spyware. The BJP government does not order a probe into allegations, but is engaged in diverting the attention of people from main issues, he charged.

Check out DH's latest videos: