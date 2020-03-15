Conflicting versions of Kalaburagi coronavirus patient's death: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said there are conflicting versions of what happened with the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who died on Tuesday night and became the first coronavirus casualty in the country.

“He had asked some doctors from private hospitals to come to his house for four-five days and treat him,” Sudhakar said.

Health Department principal secretary Jawaid Akhtar said, “The director of Sunrise Hospital says that the son of the deceased man took him against the medical advice to Hyderabad. However, the son says he was refused treatment at Sunrise.” Health commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that they are examining the matter.

On being asked about the son’s allegation that he was not informed of the Covid-19 isolation ward at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences by the district administration, Sudhakar responded, “All he could have done is call 104 Arogya Sahayavani.”

As on Saturday, 32 people were isolated across the state including RGICD (7 persons), Jayanagar General Hospital and Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital (2), Bengaluru; Hassan (4); Dakshina Kannada (7); Ballari (1); Chikkamagaluru (2); Kalaburagi (4); Kodagu (1); Udupi (2) and Bidar (2 persons).