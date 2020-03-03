Cong digs out freedom fighter's jail certificate

The Opposition Congress, which has strongly backed freedom fighter H S Doreswamy - targeted by some BJP leaders, released on Tuesday a 49-year-old document to prove that the veteran participated in the independence struggle, especially the Quit India movement.

"Look here," Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, while flashing a certificate dated September 24, 1971 from the office of the senior superintendent of the Bengaluru central jail.

The certificate states that HS Doresami (sic) was "ordered to be detained until further orders on 17.12.1942" and that he was "admitted into this jail on 18.12.1942 and was released on 8.12.1943." Doreswamy was 25 when he was detained, according to the certificate. Back then, he was released on parole for a week in June 1943.

The Congress is up in arms against BJP’s Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for calling Doreswamy, who is now 101, a "fake freedom fighter" and a "Pakistani agent."

Yatnal’s comments were in response to Doreswamy allegedly lashing out at V D Savarkar. "If Doreswamy has spoken against Savarkar, let the government and the police take action," Siddaramaiah said. "But has anyone from the BJP denied Yatnal’s statements? Has the chief minister denied it? Yatnal himself has refused to apologise and has said that he stands by his statements,” he said, hailing Doreswamy as "India’s conscience-keeper" and accused the Sangh Parivar of "discrediting" the freedom struggle.

The Congress has demanded Yatnal’s expulsion from the Assembly for violating Article 51A of the Constitution that states that respecting the freedom struggle is a fundamental duty, Siddaramaiah said. "We will continue to press for Yatnal’s expulsion and we will fight this inside and outside the Assembly," he added.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly that Yatnal’s statements did not violate the Constitution. "Article 51A(b) states, "to cherish and follow the noble ideals which inspired our national struggle for freedom." This gives no consideration to any individuals. It's not about Doreswamy,” Madhuswamy argued.