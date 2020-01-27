Cong has become stagnant water: Koliwad

With the Congress high command dragging its feet on resolving the leadership crisis in the party’s state unit, senior leader K B Koliwad, on Monday, hit out at “factions” adding to the delay and confusion.

“The Congress has become stagnant water,” Koliwad, a former Assembly Speaker told reporters. “The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and the KPCC president have resigned owning moral responsibility for the bypoll defeat. But the resignations have neither been accepted nor rejected,” he said.

“Adding to this is the fact that some are lobbying for a certain someone to be appointed, some want the LoP and CLP positions to be separated, some want working presidents. No one should remain in the party just for the sake of power, but there’s groupism within. This is what’s ailing the party,” he said.

Koliwad also urged veteran leader Mallikarjuna Kharge to take up a leadership role in the state Congress.

