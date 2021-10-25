Congress allergic to Hindu rituals, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who also holds Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, took a swipe at the Congress saying that the grand old party is allergic to Hindu traditions and rituals.
Speaking to reporters after campaigning for the BJP candidate from the bypoll-bound Hangal Assembly constituency, in Hangal, Joshi said, “Entire country responded to the clarion call given by PM Narendra Modi and took part in clapping, bell ringing and lighting diyas in show of solidarity in our fight against Covid during the hour of crisis, last year. But the Congress mocked. They are allergic to Hindu rituals.”
Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, Joshi said, “India has administered 100 crore Covid vaccines. It is an achievement. But Siddaramaiah does not want to acknowledge it. In a bid to criticise PM Modi, he even attacks the country. Are you not proud of India’s achievement, Siddaramaiah?" he charged.
