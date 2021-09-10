Congress leader found dead in Channagiri taluk

Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth visited the spot

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K
  Sep 10 2021
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 18:01 ist
Congress leader, who had gone missing for the past few days, was found dead at the hill in Basavapatna in Channagiri taluk on Friday.

According to police, Zainulla Khan (40) might have been killed but the investigation is still on.

He was also serving as Mayakonda Assembly Constituency Congress Minority Wing Vice President as well as a Bescom contractor.

Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth visited the spot.

Channagiri police registered a case.

