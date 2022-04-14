Cong leader protests at Patil's burial, sparks chaos

Congress leader stages protest during burial of contractor's mortal remains, causes chaos

Adivesh Itagi staged a sit-in protest saying the rites will not be done till BJP leaders arrived at the spot

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 14 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 09:46 ist
Congress leader Adivesh Itagi being convinced to move aside to complete the burial at Badas village in Belagavi. Credit: DH Photo

There was chaos during the last rites of Santosh Patil in Badas village of Belagavi, as a Congress leader started a sit-in protest and stated that the burial would not be done till BJP leaders arrived at the spot.

The body was placed in the grave as per the Lingayat traditions, and was being filled with earth, when Congress leader Adivesh Itagi urged the family members to return home, stating that the burial would not be done until BJP leaders gave an account of themselves.

Also Read — Karnataka government ordered probe into Hindalga road works days before Santosh Patil's death

However, the burial was completed after locals pacified Itagi. The family members of Patil agreed to conduct his last rites after senior police officials assured them that action will be taken against the accused named as per the investigation.

MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi were present during the last rites.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadafi held talks with Basangouda Patil, the brother of the deceased, and convinced them to conduct the last rites.

