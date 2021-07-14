Congress leader turned away from vaccine centre due to shortage

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who arrived at Devaraj Urs convention hall in the town to get the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 returned home on Tuesday, without getting it due to shortage.

The Congress leader received a message on his cell phone that he is scheduled to take the second dose of the vaccine at the designated centre. He went to the centre in time only to see an 'out-of-stock' board there.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, both the Centre and the state governments gave wide publicity about the free vaccine but it is unfortunate that adequate vaccine doses have not been supplied to the centres.

He said there is a shortage of vaccines in urban and rural areas. People are thronging the centres to get the vaccine but they are forced to return without getting it. The government must take the issue seriously.