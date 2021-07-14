Covid-19 vaccine shortage hits Congress leader

Congress leader turned away from vaccine centre due to shortage

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa said there is a shortage of vaccines in urban and rural areas

DHNS
DHNS, Sagar,
  • Jul 14 2021, 04:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 04:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who arrived at Devaraj Urs convention hall in the town to get the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 returned home on Tuesday, without getting it due to shortage.

The Congress leader received a message on his cell phone that he is scheduled to take the second dose of the vaccine at the designated centre. He went to the centre in time only to see an 'out-of-stock' board there. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said, both the Centre and the state governments gave wide publicity about the free vaccine but it is unfortunate that adequate vaccine doses have not been supplied to the centres. 

He said there is a shortage of vaccines in urban and rural areas. People are thronging the centres to get the vaccine but they are forced to return without getting it. The government must take the issue seriously.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family

K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

 