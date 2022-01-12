Congress march: Education minister concerned over kids’ health

Cong march: Education min concerned over kids’ health

The minister has sought a report from the concerned Block Education Officer about the recent involvement of school children in the Congress Mekedaatu March

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has expressed concern over the health of the schoolchildren due to the ongoing Congress foot march seeking the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with department officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation at schools and pre-university colleges in the state on Wednesday, Nagesh said, “We are worried about the effect of the foot march on the health of the schoolchildren.”

The minister has sought a report from the concerned Block Education Officer (BEO) about the recent involvement of school children in the Congress Mekedaatu March.

“We have clearly instructed the officials at the Block level to take measures not to involve school children in any such rallies and also sought a report on the recent incident where schoolchildren were involved in the Congress Foot March,” Nagesh said.

As said by the minister, the state government is taking measures to stop the Congress foot march following the High Court direction.

