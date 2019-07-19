Congress stages walkout from Lok Sabha over Karnataka

The Congress has staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's communication to the State Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar asking for a trial of strength by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the floor of the House by 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Adhir Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, raised the issue in the Lower House of Parliament on Friday.

Chowdhury wondered if it would be acceptable to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if a ruling issued by him was contradicted by a communication from President of India. He pointed out that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha enjoyed autonomy and his ruling on the proceedings of the House could not be contradicted. He was apparently trying to question Karnataka Governor's missive to State Assembly Speaker setting the deadline for the trial of strength of Kumaraswamy Government.

Chowdhury alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to destabilize elected governments in several States.

Birla, however, did not allow Adhir to speak longer and moved to start the next business on the agenda of the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury and the other Congress MPs protested and staged a walkout.