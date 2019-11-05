Consulted BSY before putting in papers: ex-KR Pet MLA

Disqualified KR Pet MLA K C Narayanagowda on Tuesday said that he had consulted B S Yediyurappa before submitting his resignation.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the birthday celebrations B Y Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister Yediyurappa at Bookanakere in KR Pet taluk, Narayanagowda said that he was upset as the funds allocated to his constituency were diverted to Hassan during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. “As Yediyurappa promised overall development of the taluk if I supported him, I agreed to resign,” he said.

Narayanagowda explained that some leaders had taken him to Yediyurappa’s house one evening. “The leader who met me said that he has got an opportunity to become chief minister and if I join hands with him, we together can develop the taluk,” he said.

“I had sought Rs 700 crore for the development of K R Pet taluk. But the chief minister has allocated Rs 1,000 crore. As the first instalment, Rs 212 crore has been sanctioned,” Narayanagowda said.