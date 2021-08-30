Mysuru gang-rape survivor yet to give statement to cops

Cops to yet to get Mysuru gang-rape survivor's statement

Her friend, who was assaulted by the suspects during the incident, has also left Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 01:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

The Mysuru City Police are planning to file the charge sheet in the case of the gang-rape near Chamundi Hill on the basis of scientific and technical evidence, as the survivor, the girl, has switched off her mobile phone.

Her friend, who was assaulted by the suspects during the incident, has also left Mysuru.

The girl, said to be suffering from trauma, is yet to give her statement. The FIR was filed at Alanahalli Police Station on the basis of the complaint filed by the survivor’s friend.

Also read: No cases against earlier crimes made us commit rape, Mysuru gang-rape accused tell cops

Meanwhile, the police took the suspects to the spot for a mahajar of the scene of the crime. They are also preparing for a narco analysis test of the suspects to gather more evidence.

The police officials said a team is preparing to visit the girl’s place to get her statement on the incident.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
India News
gang rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

 