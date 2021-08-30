Cops to yet to get Mysuru gang-rape survivor's statement

The Mysuru City Police are planning to file the charge sheet in the case of the gang-rape near Chamundi Hill on the basis of scientific and technical evidence, as the survivor, the girl, has switched off her mobile phone.

Her friend, who was assaulted by the suspects during the incident, has also left Mysuru.

The girl, said to be suffering from trauma, is yet to give her statement. The FIR was filed at Alanahalli Police Station on the basis of the complaint filed by the survivor’s friend.

Meanwhile, the police took the suspects to the spot for a mahajar of the scene of the crime. They are also preparing for a narco analysis test of the suspects to gather more evidence.

The police officials said a team is preparing to visit the girl’s place to get her statement on the incident.