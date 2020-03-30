Coronavirus: Heavy rush to fill petrol in Mandya district

There was a huge rush at the petrol bunks across the district, on Monday evening, as soon as the DC announced that there will be no petrol available for the two-wheelers from March 30 to April 14, the last day of the lockdown.

Hundreds of people thronged the petrol bunks with their two-wheelers and some even carrying cans to fill fuel.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh has issued orders in this regard on Monday, to prevent unnecessary movement of vehicles on the roads, in the district, an effort to stop spreading of Covid-19.

As soon as the DC's order came, the people of Nagamangala taluk rushed to their nearest petrol bunks, with cans to fill petrol. There was no social distancing followed, putting themselves in risk. The petrol bunks too violated the norms by filling the cans with fuel.