Coronavirus: Heavy rush to fill petrol in Mandya

Coronavirus: Heavy rush to fill petrol in Mandya district

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 20:15 ist
Representative image.

 There was a huge rush at the petrol bunks across the district, on Monday evening, as soon as the DC announced that there will be no petrol available for the two-wheelers from March 30 to April 14, the last day of the lockdown. 

Hundreds of people thronged the petrol bunks with their two-wheelers and some even carrying cans to fill fuel.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh has issued orders in this regard on Monday, to prevent unnecessary movement of vehicles on the roads, in the district, an effort to stop spreading of Covid-19.

As soon as the DC's order came, the people of Nagamangala taluk rushed to their nearest petrol bunks, with cans to fill petrol. There was no social distancing followed, putting themselves in risk. The petrol bunks too violated the norms by filling the cans with fuel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Mandya
Coronavirus
petrol bunk
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 