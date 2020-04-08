Coronavirus: Rs 1,861 crore released for MGNREGA, says K S Eshwarappa

The Karnataka government will ensure that workers will soon find employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said that the Centre had released Rs 1,861 crore of MGNREGA funds. Of this, Rs 1,039 crore will go towards paying pending dues to labourers.

In addition, there is a fund of Rs 257 crore available with the State government. In all, the State will have Rs 1,077 crore at its disposal after deducting salaries. Further, owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the wages under the MGNREGA per worker have been increased to Rs 275 per day.

“The government will ensure that labourers find work under MGNREGA in the coming days. They will be deployed to work while ensuring social distancing,” Eshwarappa said.

With the onset of summer, the government is taking measures to ensure that there is adequate drinking water, the minister added.

In retort to state Congress president D K Shivakumar’s allegation that Eshwarappa was nowhere to be seen, the minister said he was well occupied as he was the incharge of three districts to monitor the pandemic.

“I have no time to sleep,” the minister said, alleging that Shivakumar was politicising the pandemic. Further, he said he had given four months of his salary to the CM Relief Fund.