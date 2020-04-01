Coronavirus: SWR hospitals to treat all Central government staff

The South Western Railway (SWR) has made arrangements for treatment of coronavirus-infected central government employees at its hospitals in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru.

According to a press release, the SWR has 128 hospitals and 586 clinics and any central government employee infected with coronavirus can seek treatment in these facilities by displaying his or her identity card. The measure is aimed at reducing the congestion in the hospitals run by the state government. The SWR hospitals till now were offering treatment only to railway staff.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

These hospitals have isolation wards and quarantine facility. The Railway Board has permitted the divisional railway manager and managing director for appointing retired medical staff of the railways at these hospitals.

The press release said that the medical and paramedical staff in SWR hospitals had been trained in treating COVID-19 patients and hand gloves, masks and sanitizers were available in sufficient quantities in these health facilities.