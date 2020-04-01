SWR hospitals to treat all Central government staff

Coronavirus: SWR hospitals to treat all Central government staff

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 01 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 07:30 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

The South Western Railway (SWR) has made arrangements for treatment of coronavirus-infected central government employees at its hospitals in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru.

According to a press release, the SWR has 128 hospitals and 586 clinics and any central government employee infected with coronavirus can seek treatment in these facilities by displaying his or her identity card. The measure is aimed at reducing the congestion in the hospitals run by the state government. The SWR hospitals till now were offering treatment only to railway staff.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

These hospitals have isolation wards and quarantine facility. The Railway Board has permitted the divisional railway manager and managing director for appointing retired medical staff of the railways at these hospitals.

The press release said that the medical and paramedical staff in SWR hospitals had been trained in treating COVID-19 patients and hand gloves, masks and sanitizers were available in sufficient quantities in these health facilities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
SWR
Healthcare
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Huballi
Mysuru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 