Court issues summons to KGF film director, producer

KGF (Kolar district), DHNS: The second additional JMFC court here has issued summons to KGF: Chapter 1 film producer Vijay Kiragandur, director Prashanth Neel, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Gubbi Jairaj and Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML) company.

The summons were issued based on a petition filed by Pouli seeking a stay on shooting of the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1. She contended that her son Thangam was projected in bad taste, according to Pouli’s advocate Manivannan. Thangam, a rowdy-sheeter, had virtually ruled the KGF in the past. However, he was killed in a police encounter. The court will hear the matter on October 9. The filmmaker had promised that Thangam would be projected in good light. Prior permission from Pouli’s family had not been taken, Manivann said.

The film is facing second legal battle in a span of just one month.

Recently, the court had passed an interim order halting shooting at Cyanide Hills based on N Srinivas’ petition that the sets erected at the Hills were affecting the environment. The filmmaker moved the High Court which set aside the lower court order. The crew will resume shooting at the Hills from October.