Covid-19: Full lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 to May 24

DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2021, 19:28 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 20:57 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka will enter a “complete lockdown” from May 10 in a desperate measure announced by the B S Yediyurappa administration in the face of Covid-19 cases that are rising day by day.

The lockdown will be in effect till 6 am on May 24.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, announcing the lockdown, said that the measure was essential as Corona Curfew "did not yield the expected result in reducing cases and death rates."

According to the guidelines issued by the government, grocery, fruits and vegetable, meat and fish stores will be open from 6 am to 10 am, whole milk booths and HOPCOMS outlets will be open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Yediyurappa said that even though there were discussions to open these stores on alternate days, the government decided against it to avoid crowding. "More people will gather if we open essential stores on alternate days," he said.

Takeaway from standalone liquor stores will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am. Delivery of all items through e-commerce portals and home delivery system will be allowed.

The guidelines also imposed strict curbs on the movement of people as public and private transport services will remain suspended during the period. Inter-state and inter-district movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed only in the case of emergencies, according to the circular.

Industries manufacturing essential commodities, production units which require continuous process and industries operating with in-situ staff/workers, will be allowed to operate.

Responding to a query on whether the government will announce relief for those affected by the lockdown, the CM said that a call will be taken in a few days.

