Covid-19: Jindal campus to be sealed till July 30

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul ordered on Tuesday that the seal down on the premises of Jindal Steel Works will continue till July 30, in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 there.

The campus was under seal down from June 18 to 30. All the entrance gates of the campus have remained closed.

All employees based out of the campus have been advised to stay where they are and not come out. Also, no one from outside is allowed to enter the campus.

Members of the public are of the opinion that the cases are on the rise as the seal down has not been implemented completely on the Jindal campus.