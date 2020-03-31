COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

A 21-day lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in India has left thousands of migrant labourers who work as daily wagers with no income, making their survival in a city a tall task. As a result, thousands of stranded migrants across India hit the roads on foot to reach their homes miles away. The exodus of migrants from states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala drew the attention of authorities and organisations. While some labourers were killed as they were walking back to their homes, some were detained amidst the lockdown, and some were provided shelter in hostels and NGOs. Here's a glimpse of migrant labourers, in photos captured by Pushkar V, who started their journey from Karanataka:
Workers hailing from Hosur, walk long distances to reach their destination as public transportation stays off the road in Bengaluru due to government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Some daily wagers had to receive their month's payment and then head back.
An old woman thanks to the cops who helped her board a goods vehicle near Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru as public transportation stays off the road due to lockdown. They were working at a construction site in South Bengaluru and were returning to Raichur.
Workers hailing from Hosur, board a goods vehicle after walking long distances to reach their destination as public transportation stays off the road in Bengaluru due to government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Some daily wagers had to receive their moth's payment and then head back.
Daily wagers walk on the broad highway road on a sunny day in the backdrop of the city leading towards north Karnataka and other northern states.
A family of workers from Raichur, North Karnataka leave the city on foot to return to their homes amid lockdown and lack of transportation.
A family of workers from Rajasthan who were employed in a security firm and women working in houses, leave the city on foot towards Nelamangala toll booth. From there, the family hopes to ride on a truck or whatever transport is available to return to their homes amid lockdown and lack of public transportation.
A group of men working in a construction site in Marathahalli walk to Nelamangala toll booth which is about 50 km hoping to find a ride back to their hometown in Maharashtra. These men were asked to leave the site without the month's pay as the contractor went absconding.
Ramchandra Hari, from UP, walks barefoot on the national highway. He was returned from Tirupati to Bangalore hoping to get on a bus or train back to Uttar Pradesh. Amid lockdown, he was advised to reach Nelamangala toll booth and try his luck to hop-on a truck.
People negotiate with a trucker trying to hitchhike to the nearest possible place as public transport stays off the road due to the on-going lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.
People trying to hitchhike to the nearest possible place as public transport stays off the road due to the on-going lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Tightly packed in the back of a tractor, workers return to their homes in Asian Highway 45 in Bengaluru.
Tightly packed in the back of a goods vehicle, workers return to their homes in the outskirts of Bengaluru.
A family from Delhi working as cooks in Bengaluru rest under a tree after walking all through the night to evade police checkpoints. The family were asked to vacate their place when the lockdown began. They were not aware of dedicated helplines, police notification or any news and update about their rights. The cooks were paid by cash and asked to leave, unsure of how they will return with no buses or trains.
Sridhar from Hassan sits in a bus stand outside a bank waiting to return to his home. The cabbie in the city was paid by cheque and was unable to encash as the banks were closed on Sunday.
A group of women and men walk kilometres trying to get a mode of transport to go back home. The workers from Raichur, North Karnataka leave the city amid lockdown and lack of transportation. They worked in different construction sites in the city for the last year and a half.
A mother carrying her daughter struggles to catch up with her husband who went ahead on a sunny day on the national highway as they walk in search of transport to return to their home in North Karnataka. She said that they have been walking for 06-hours and swore to never return to Bengaluru.
After walking for kilometres in length, the migrant workers finally reach the spot, Nelamangala toll booth. From here, they hope to get a lorry or a ride in the backside of a truck to as much as possible nearest to their home.
Migrant workers from North Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states gather at Nelamangala toll booth. From where they hope to get a lorry or a ride in the backside of a truck to the nearest place to their home.
Walking on the mirage, 40-year-old Venkatesha from Gulbarga, North Karnataka has booked a car through his friend to drive him back home. He has pooled 4 others from the nearby towns helping them to return with him. He has to reach the toll booth from where his journey in the car begins.
A woman from Rajasthan looks back as her family walks ahead towards Nelamangala toll booth which is about 38kms from the place they were photographed.