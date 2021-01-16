Covid-19 vaccination drive: Only 38 health workers turn up in Davangere

Of the six districts selected for anti-Covid vaccination, least number of healthcare workers turned up for receiving Covaxin the vaccine in Davangere on Saturday, and finally only 38 came forward for the jab.

Dr Amit M N, in-charge of Covid vaccination at Chigateri District Hospital in Davangere said, “First, the 100 beneficiaries enlisted for vaccination today received the message from the Co-WIN app only at 3 am. Ten to 15 of them comprising doctors and nurses had left the city for the weekend.”

“Also, JJM Medical College is 100 metres away from the district hospital where Covishield was being administered. At least 20 beneficiaries who were educated about both the vaccines questioned us why they were being discriminated against. Fifteen health workers had a problem with signing a consent form and 15 others simply did not want Covaxin,” he said, adding that if Covishield was supplied to the hospital, at least 40 health workers would turn up for vaccination.

Ballari’s Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) had 59 health workers vaccinated till 5 pm. Dr Basavaraj S, Professor, Community Medicine, and Covid-19 nodal officer at VIMS said, “Some of them did not want to get vaccinated. They were apprehensive. Some were out of the station, some were mildly ill, and some needed time.”

Chamarajanagar and Shivamogga vaccinated 60 health workers each with Covaxin. Dr Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health officer, Shivamogga told DH those who have been left out will be vaccinated on day 5 of vaccination.

Dr Damayanthi M N, Professor of Community Medicine, Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, said, “Since a Covaxin vial has 20 doses, we explained possible side effects to 20 people at a time in a single room in the local language before taking their consent. One-on-one interactions take more time.”

Dr Lakshmeesha Thammegowda, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Covid-19 nodal officer, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, said that out of 102 listed beneficiaries, 74 were vaccinated on Saturday. “We don’t know how many of them were absent because of illness, contraindications or outright rejection. From Monday, 1,000 will be vaccinated at 10 booths in the college.”

Dr Mohan Kumar, District Surgeon, Chikkamagaluru, said that 75 beneficiaries were vaccinated with Covaxin on Day One. “Twenty-five did not turn up because they were posted in peripheral health centres and among them were also lactating mothers and those with drug allergies. We hope to vaccinate at least 15 of them on Monday.”

According to the state health department officials, these districts were selected for vaccination since the number of beneficiaries and the number of Covaxin doses available matched each other in these districts.