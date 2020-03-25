COVID-19: Admissions top priority for pvt schools

Covid be damned, admissions top priority for pvt schools

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 25 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 03:19 ist

Private unaided schools have been strictly instructed not to begin admission process for the next academic year until further orders from the Department of Public Instruction
(DPI).

The DPI directions came following complaints from several parents that private unaided schools are conducting admission process and also giving March 31 deadline for parents to pay the fee to confirm the admission. The department also warned of legal action against the schools, if they violate its guidelines.

Despite the announcement for closure of schools made by government by postponing all the board exams and extending leave for teaching and non-teaching staff to curb spreading of Covid-19, some school managements were asking teachers to come to schools to conduct admissions. “Such behaviour by school managements is not acceptable and they should follow the directions given by the department strictly. In case schools are found violating them, legal action will be initiated,” said a senior official of the department.

“We have asked all our local officials to convey the message to all schools that no one should function until further orders from government,” explained the official.

In case schools are found functioning, then the department will file a case. Local level officials have been asked to send the circular to school managements through WhatsApp and e-mail.

This applies even for government and aided schools. No school in Karnataka, affiliated to any board is allowed to conduct admission process for 2020-21 academic year. Even at government and aided schools, admissions for 2020-21 have been postponed.

No TCs

Parents are not allowed even to avail transfer certificate of their wards until April 15. Bengaluru-based schools have started sending messages to parents requesting them not to approach schools now, seeking transfer certificate.

