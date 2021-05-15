Covid vaccination: Digital divide comes between arm and needle in Karnataka's villages

A group of men sitting under a peepal tree on a hot summer afternoon in Chikkamalapura, a village in the hinterlands of Chamarajanagar district are asked about the government’s decision to vaccinate all above 18. They say they are unaware of it.

“Perhaps the youngsters might know,” one of them suggests. A group of youngsters sitting nearby say they, too, have no such information.

“We have not been told anything. For now, our masks should suffice.”

The village has, thus far, received the first dose of vaccine for those above sixty. Those above 45 are yet to get vaccinated.

While thousands of people in the state between 18-44 years have queued up online for vaccination even as the government is yet to procure vaccine, there’s a stark divide between urban and rural Karnataka. According to government data, until May 12, about 70,000 people were vaccinated in the 18-44 age group.

When this reporter from DH visited a few villages in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts, a majority of the people, including panchayat members and those working in PHCs, were neither aware about the CoWIN portal nor any form of online registration.

While those living in interior areas have no clue that the government has even announced vaccination for all above 18, the situation is slightly different in villages closer to district centres.

People here know about the announcement, but do not know that it requires online registration. Also, they do not want to register until the vaccine stock arrives.

“Many in our village have phones with internet connection and can register online. In case they cannot, Gram Panchayat Task Force members will carry out registrations at the doorstep,” Ramadas, the PDO of Naganahalli in Mysuru, says.

Rural areas are also lagging behind in vaccinating people above 45 years. Unavailability of vaccine, having to commute to the closest village that has a Primary Health Centre only to be sent back home with no vaccine has led to public anger against local officials. That coupled with general skepticism about the vaccination itself has discouraged people from getting jabbed.

The role of Gram Panchayat Task Force, which includes the Panchayat Development Officers, ASHA workers and other panchayat members, has been crucial in encouraging vaccination.

“We tell them that we have also taken the injection and that we’re healthy. That’s the only way to build confidence,” Lalitha, the PDO of Kestur in Yelandur, Chamarajanagar, explains.

These are but a few instances. The situation is similar in villages across the state, according to ASHA Workers Union state secretary Nagalakshmi.

“Superstition and skepticism about the vaccine are widely prevalent. As for vaccination of 18-44 years, ASHA workers themselves are unaware of CoWIN portal. At least half the population in rural areas do not have mobile phones with internet. Even with internet, one must have network availability and should know how to register. Rural areas will be left behind unless the government takes up door-to-door vaccination drive,” she says.

Dr R Balasubramaniam, who heads the Grassroots Advocacy and Research Movement (GRAAM) encourages embracing technology for vaccination while insisting on creating local support structures.

“The fundamental flaw is exclusion. There is an arrogance of presumption that everyone in the country knows how to access the portal. The second problem is comprehension. The CoWIN portal should be accessible in the local language. The government should make use of the ASHA and Anganwadi workers’ network to do registrations online and bridge the divide,” he says.

Health Minister K Sudhakar told DH that once the vaccine stock arrives the state government will ensure that nobody is left out of the process. “We are planning more awareness campaigns at Gram Panchayat level and we will also involve ASHA and Annganwadi workers in coming days. People who cannot register online for vaccination can walk-in to nearest PHC or vaccination center and get registered.”