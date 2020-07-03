Covid victims: Last rites in electric crematoriums

The final rites of Covid-19 victims will be performed at electric crematoriums in places where the casualties are more, Health Minister B Sriramulu has said.

"There have been more complaints in cases where the final rites are conducted in burial grounds. Therefore, in places reporting more deaths, the cremation will be at electric crematoriums," Sriramulu said. He was addressing a press meet here on Friday.

The minister said that four places had been designated in Bengaluru for conducting last rites of Covid victims. He said that instructions had been given for using only 108 ambulances while ferrying the infected. The vehicle should be disinfected after each such trip.

He said that the government was considering slapping a fine of Rs 50,000 on those who attack Asha workers.

"Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has alleged large-scale irregularities in purchase of equipment for Covid treatment. The government has accounts for each paisa spent. Let him come for a statewide tour with me," Sriramulu said.