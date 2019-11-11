Cracks found on Tipu’s Gumbaz at Srirangapatna

A dome of the Gumbaz, the final resting place of Tipu, has developed crack and minor cracks have also been noticed at various places of the monument.

The Gumbaz has four domes on the west side. The monument is under the management of the Arachaeological Survey of India (ASI). But, religious rituals, prayers and others are managed by Hazrath Tipu Sultan Saheed Wakf Estate.

Wakf Estate secretary Irfan Ahmed told DH that they had written to the Arachaeology department 15 days ago in this regard.

“The officials have informed that the funds have to be released from Delhi. We are waiting for them to take up the works,” he said. Sunil of ASI said that the cracks in the gumbaz had not been brought to his notice. “I will visit the spot and take stock of the situation. In case cracks are observed, a report would be submitted to the higher officials,” he said.