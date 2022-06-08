CRZ sand permit holders to file appeal in court against NGT order

Dakshina Kannada Zilla CRZ Maralu Paravanigedarara Okkuta members said that the Federation is mulling over filing an appeal in the court against National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions to the government on sand extraction in coastal districts, said Federation advisor Mayur Ullal.

A meeting of the sand permit holders from Udupi and Karwar will be convened in Udupi on June 9 to decide on a future course over the legal fight, he told media persons.

Following NGT's directions to the government not to transport extracted sand from CRZ, the DK, and Udupi deputy Commissioners banned the removal of sand bars from CRZ and also the transportation of sand.



“In fact, the district administration had issued permits to 148 people for clearing sand bars in CRZ. We had even paid Rs 10,000 as an application fee in addition to royalty to the government and had even recruited labourers to extract sand along with fitting GPS to the boats and sand transporting trucks. The Deputy Commissioners' direction to suspend the sand extraction has inconvenienced the permit holders. The livelihood of 2,000 to 3000 people are directly affected by the direction to suspend sand extraction in CRZs. There is uncertainty over the livelihood of these people following the NGT directions,” he said and added that a minimum of 15 workers work under a sand permit holder.

Mayur Ullal urged the state government to appeal against the NGT directions to facilitate sand extraction in CRZ. Even the elected representatives of the coastal districts should also be committed to helping the sand permit holders.

Ullal said construction workers, contractors, those who are engaged in the supply of construction materials, lorry drivers and owners should understand the gravity of the situation and pressurise the elected representatives and government to solve the problem.

Though the environmental clearance from KSCZMA for sand extraction in CRZ was issued on March 14, the district administration had delayed the process of issuing the permits, he alleged. Soon after the permits were issued, the NGT order was passed and the district administration stalled all the sand extraction process, said honorary president Chandra Prakash Shetty.

Appeal to Chief Secretary

Members of DK CRZ Sampradayika Maralu Ethuva Nonda Paravanigedararu have appealed to the Chief Secretary to give them justice for the injustice meted out to the temporary permit holders.

Karnataka State Mineral Corporation Limited has been engaged in the use of dredgers to remove silt from the backwaters of the Adyapadi dam in Phalguni river in Mangaluru taluk and Shambhur dam in Nethravathi river in Bantwal taluk, which is not allowed. “Instead of allowing KSMCL to carry out dredging, the district administration should seek permission from the state government to issue permits for the temporary permit holders to extract silt from the dams, which in turn will help in the livelihood of people,” permit holders Sunil and Narayana Punjame.

“We have spent at least Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to make the preparations in the form of purchase of boats, installation of GPS for the boats and transportation trucks, setting of stockyard after the permits were issued in May. The sudden decision to suspend the sand extraction has affected our livelihood,” they added.

The sand permit holders alleged that illegal sand extraction is thriving and the district administration has failed to act against it.