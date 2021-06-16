Curb police going to media on probes: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to come out with comprehensive directions/guidelines restraining police from going to the media with details of the cases under investigation. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said the purpose of the guidelines will be served only if disciplinary action is initiated against the officials who violate the guidelines.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by H Nagabhushan Rao, a Bengaluru-based advocate. The court observed that police officials are seen claiming before the media how they have a 100 per cent case against the accused. They also give details about the accused's confessions.

The court said police going to the media or disclosing the identity of the accused and disclosing material collected during the investigation affects the rights of the accused in bail matters and during the trial. The bench granted time till July 20 for the state to frame guidelines.

The government advocate said police do not disclose information about cases under investigation. He said circulars have been issued.