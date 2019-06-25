CWMA: Release water to TN if monsoon is normal

The Cauvery Water Management Authority on Tuesday said if the Cauvery basin received normal monsoon and reservoirs in Karnataka received normal inflow, the state should release water to Tamil Nadu as per the prescribed quantum for June and July.

In the CWMA meeting held here under the chairmanship of S Masood Husain, who is also the chairman of the Central Water Commission, it was noted that rainfall in the Cauvery basin area in Karnataka was deficient up to June 20.

Emerging out of the meeting which lasted for more than two hours, which was attended by the representatives of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, Husain said that as per the monthly quantum, Karnataka has to ensure 9.91 tmc feet of water in June and 31.24 tmc feet of water in July at Biligundlu, the inter-state water measurement centre.

“The Authority, in its meeting, reviewed the hydro-meteorological situation in the Cauvery basin during the current water year (2019-20) and it was noted as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall was deficient during the period from June 1st to 20 in the catchments of Krishnarajasagara and Kabini,” he said.

“It was also noted that during the period the 4 reservoirs of Karnataka (Krishnarajasagara, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathy) received cumulative inflows of 1.1771 tmc upto 24th June and cumulative inflow observed at Biligundlu site of the Central Water Commission (CWC) as of 23rd June was 1.888 tmc ft,” he said.

“Karnataka should release water for the month of June and July as per the monthly schedule mentioned in the final order of the Tribunal and modified by the Supreme Court subject to the inflows being normal,” he said.

The Authority also decided that in respect of quantum of water to be released to Puducherry, the existing arrangements between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu should continue. In the meeting, Tamil Nadu complained that they have not received the prescribed quantum of water from Karnataka while the latter said there is no storage in its reservoirs due to shortfall of rainfall.

Husain, who will retire this month on his superannuation, also said that the Authority is hoping on revival of monsoon and expecting good rainfall in the coming days. He said the next meeting of the Authority will review the situation. However, he did not specify when will be the next meeting be held.