Daily flights from Hubballi to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai from August 1

Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 29 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 22:15 ist
The Indigo Airlines will commence its daily flights to Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa, Cochin, Mumbai and Kannur from Hubballi from August 1.

According to a tweet on the official page of Hubballi Airport, flight (6E 7986) will depart from Chennai at 6.05 am and reach Hubballi at 8:10 am.

The same flight will take off for (6E 7964) Cochin at 08:35 am and reach Kerala city at 10:20 am. The return flight (6E 7965) will take off at Cochin at 10:50 am and reach Hubballi at 12:40 pm. The flight will further take off to Mumbai at 1:00 pm and reach its destination at 2:45 pm.

Flight (6E 7292) from Mumbai will depart at 3:15 pm and reach Hubballi at 4:40 pm and the same flight (6E 7981) will start for Kannur at 5:20 pm and reach its destination at 6:40 pm. The return flight (6E 7979) will take off at Kannur at 7:00 pm and reach here by 8:20 pm. The same flight will take off to Bengaluru at 8:35 am and reach its destination at 9:55 pm.

Flight (6E 7227) will depart from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru at 7:15 am and reach here at 8:40 am. The same flight will then take off to Gao (6E 7995) at 9:00 am and reach Goa at 9:50 am. Flight (6E 7996) will start its return journey at 10:20 am and reach Hubballi at 11:10 am. The flight (6E 7233) will take off for Bengaluru at 11:40 am and reach the capital at 1:00 pm.

Flight (6E 7162) from Bengaluru to Chennai via Hubballi will commence its journey from Bengaluru at 3:30 pm and reach here at 5:00 pm and the journey towards Chennai will start at 5:20 and reach its final destination at 7:10 pm.

Hubballi Airport Director Pramod Kumar Thakre stated that a flight to Ahmedabad from Hubballi is expected to start in September.

